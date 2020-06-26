Gerard Butler has teased the 'Angel Has Fallen' and 'Den of Thieves' sequels.

The 50-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as hero Mike Banning in a fourth 'Fallen' film and teased that the team behind Ric Roman Waugh's 2019 action-thriller have a ''fantastic idea'' in the pipeline for the next instalment.

Butler said: ''I think with everything going on, we need him.

''He needs to come back.

''Yeah, I think you will be seeing another.

''We're toying away with another really fantastic idea that we're working on at the moment that obviously we can't say too much about.''

The Hollywood star - who can next be seen in the thriller 'Greenland' - also spilled that he and Christian Gudegast are working on a new script for a follow-up to 2018's cop drama 'Den of Thieves', which the latter directed, wrote and produced.

Butler portrayed Big Nick Detective Nicholas 'Big Nick' O'Brien, a gritty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officer, in the flick.

And he's promised that bartender and thief Donnie Wilson ( O'Shea Jackson Jr.) will be among the characters returning for the sequel, whilst he teased that the movie will have ''more of a European vibe this time''.

He added to Entertainment Weekly: ''We're working on that script at the moment, and I'm getting pages daily from Christian.

''It's a fun ride, spreading across North America into Europe and the diamond district of Marseilles.

''It's very cool and has a more European vibe this time.

''All the fun characters, Big Nick, Donnie, and Lobbin' Bob [Jordan Bridges], will be back. And I'm really excited about it.''