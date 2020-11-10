Gerard Butler is officially reprising his role as Mike Banning for a fourth 'Olympus Has Fallen' sequel.

The 50-year-old actor has previously teased another movie in the hit franchise, and now it has been confirmed he'll be back as the US Secret Service agent in 'Night Has Fallen'.

According to Deadline, Butler is also set to produce the upcoming movie and screenwriter Robert Kamen and director Ric Roman Waugh, who both worked on 2019's 'Angel Has Fallen', will also return to work on the next instalment in the franchise.

At the time of writing, there are no further plot details.

However, filming will take place at the Millenium Media studio complex in Bulgaria and on location.

Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein said: "These films are not driven just by action, but by the special characters and relationships of Mike Banning and his friends, family, and foes.

And he teased that the sequel will bring "another journey full of these touching and fun character moments, as well as unique and heightened action, and a dark turn of events that will send this next instalment down a wildly unexpected trajectory."

Butler first starred as action-hero Mike in 2013's 'Olympus Has Fallen', which saw him save Washington from a terrorist invasion.

The 2016 sequel 'London Has Fallen' was set during the US president's visit to the UK capital.

While last year's 'Angel Has Fallen' saw his alter ego falsely accused of carrying an attack on the president while on a fishing trip.

Meanwhile, Butler is also set to star as John Garrity in natural disaster flick 'Greenland', which has been delayed due to the pandemic, and will now be released straight to Video On Demand in the US on December 18, before hitting HBO Max in 2021.

'Angel Has Fallen' helmer Waugh directed the movie.