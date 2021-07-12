Georgia May Jagger makes her own lip scrub.

The 29-year-old model – who is the daughter of Jerry Hall and Sir Mick Jagger – insisted it is essential to prepare her mouth before applying a bold colour so mixes Vaseline with brown sugar to smooth the skin first.

She said: “I always watched my mum applying red lipstick growing up and when I started modeling I worked a lot with Val Garland who is an incredible make-up artist. She taught me how to perfect a red lip that stays.

“I always start by scrubbing my lips with a lip exfoliator or I make my own with lip balm and brown sugar before wearing a red lip for the evening - it helps to prevent the lipstick from caking in the edges of your mouth.

“Then I use a liner underneath to really make sure it stays put.

“To get a perfect edge to your red lip, Val taught me to take a compact and hold it underneath your lower lip to check that you have got the perfect line.”

In the daytime, Georgia opts for a “fresh” make-up look and tries to use a minimal number of different products so she’s able to travel light.

Speaking to Stella magazine, she said: “My go-to day look is to use concealer, mascara and a lip tint on my lips and cheeks.

“I love a lipstick or tinted balm in a soft pink that I can use as a blush and an eyeshadow as well; I apply by dotting it upwards across my cheekbones and then rubbing it in.

“I love this trick because it means that you can just carry a few make-up items and it’s great for a fresh daytime look.”