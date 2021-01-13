Georgia May Jagger has signed to CAA Fashion.

The 29-year-old model-and-designer - who is the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall - has joined the creative artist agency with clients including Claudia Schiffer, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow and Kate Upton.

The catwalk beauty launched her modelling career in 2008, when she signed to Independent Models, and she is currently represented by TESS Model Management.

Since making her debut at Chanel's Resort 2011 show, Georgia has walked the runway for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Fendi, Tom Ford and Louis Vuitton.

She has also designed collections with Volcom and Mulberry.

And Georgia is an avid campaigner for sustainability in the fashion industry.

In September, Halima Aden hailed her as an inspiration to her due to her environmental and sustainability work.

The 23-year-old Somali-American supermodel - who has recently quit catwalks - revealed she wants to create her own charity projects and initiatives and she is constantly impressed by Georgia's own work such as her ambassadorial role with Project 0, an initiative created to protect and clean up the world's oceans.

She said: "Since I was a little girl, I always looked closest to the women around me for inspiration. Growing up, that was my mom. As I grew older, my girlfriends. Now, it's the women I work with, including the other Pandora muses. All the girls have one thing or another that I can look at and be like, 'Wow, this is something that I want to learn.' Whether it's Georgia [May Jagger], with all that she's passionate about in terms of sustainability and the work she does to protect the oceans, Larsen [Thompson] with her tech talk videos, or Margaret [Zhang] being a voice and an advocate for the women of China."