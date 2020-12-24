The 'Mad Max' prequel, which centres on the character of Furiosa, is slated for release in 2023.
The Mad Max prequel is set to be released in 2023.
George Miller's new movie, which will focus on the character of Furiosa, has had a release date scheduled by Warner Bros.
Anya-Taylor Joy will play the lead role in the upcoming film, which tracks the story of of Imperator Furiosa before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.
The 24-year-old actress has taken over the part from Charlize Theron, who portrayed Furiosa in 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury Road' - the movie that revived the action franchise that saw Tom Hardy replace Mel Gibson in the role of Max.
Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been cast as the characters of Dementus and Pretorian respectively.
George is producing the film with long-term partner Doug Mitchell and has penned the script with 'Fury Road' co-writer Nico Lathouris.
Anya recently explained how she is desperate to do her own stunts in the movie.
'The Queen's Gambit' star said: I’ve never wanted to do anything halfway and I have been looking forward to a role like this for my whole life. So yes, I will be doing as much as I can physically do.”
Miller admitted that he felt it was necessary to cast a younger actress in the flick as he did not feel the technology was good enough to de-age Charlize.
The 75-year-old director said: "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet.
"Despite the valiant attempts on 'The Irishman', I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."
