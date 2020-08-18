George Michael's ex-lover Fadi Fawaz has been arrested in an investigation into hammer attacks on parked cars.

The 47-year-old former hairdresser - who was seen in Bethnal Green, East London earlier this week looking for accommodation - was seen by residents as he was handcuffed by police after a BMW, Mercedes and Toyota Auris were struck with the heavy tool.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, police have confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, as well as possession of a knife and class A drugs.

It's said Fadi has been living on the streets and in budget hotels after being kicked out of the late 'Careless Whisper' singer's flag a year ago, and left out of his £97 million will.

In video footage of his arrest, George's former partner - who was the person who found him dead on Christmas Day in 2016 - appeared to be flagging down a taxi before being handcuffed by police and led to their van.

The authorities have confirmed officers were called to ''reports of a man damaging cars with a hammer''.

They added that a man in his 40s had been ''taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation''.

Locals have opened up about the incident, including jeweller Kamal Hussain - whose wife's Toyota was one of the vehicles damaged in the attack.

He told the newspaper: ''He looked as if he had been living rough and it's hard to believe this was George Michael's ex.

''I heard all the commotion, then saw him as the police arrived.''

Fadi was arrested last summer for allegedly trashing Wham! star George's former home in Regents Park, central London, after he was asked to move out.

Fadi has been staying in the house since the star's death, because he claimed the 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' hitmaker had given him permission to stay there.

But despite his claims, Fadi - who had an on/off relationship with George - was not mentioned in the late star's will, though that didn't make him comply with repeated requests to leave.

The 'Praying for Time' star had left his various properties and most of the rest of his estate to his sisters Yioda and Melanie.

The house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, where he passed away, was sold for £3.4 million.