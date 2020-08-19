George Lucas has been ''very complimentary'' about the 'Star Wars' spin-off series 'The Mandalorian', according to the show's executive producer Dave Filoni.
George Lucas has been ''very complimentary'' about 'The Mandalorian', according to executive producer Dave Filoni.
The 'Star Wars' creator was pictured visiting the set of the Disney+ spin-off during the first series and Filoni has revealed that Lucas has enjoyed watching the bounty hunter drama as a fan, but despite his visit he hasn't had ''a tremendous amount'' of creative input on the show.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Filoni said of the legendary director: ''He's been very complimentary. I think he's enjoyed the show, and he said once (that) now he gets to watch it as a fan and watch it as a viewer.''
Filoni - who produces the space Western alongside creator Jon Favreau - also explained that George doesn't give him much feedback, although Dave sometimes enquires about certain aspects of production.
The 46-year-old producer said: ''We talk about other stuff. When I talk to him, I like to get more knowledge. He'll give me some reminders, especially before I shoot something, about how many setups I should try to get in a day, and I might rack his brain for certain things about how to cover a scene.
''My job is to bring that knowledge forward and pass on what I've learned from him in every discipline to Jon and to the creative departments.''
George, 76, hasn't always been complimentary about other 'Star Wars' projects, as former Disney chief Bob Iger claimed that Lucas felt ''betrayed'' by the sequel trilogy of films as they didn't use his planned story following his sale of Lucasfilm, and subsequently the rights to 'Star Wars', to Disney in 2012.
Iger recalled in his memoir: ''George immediately got upset as they began to describe the plot and it dawned on him that we weren't using one of the stories he submitted during the negotiations.
''In the first meeting with him about the future of 'Star Wars', George felt betrayed, and while this whole process would never have been easy for him, we'd gotten off to an unnecessarily rocky start.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
During the creation of 'Star Wars' in 1977, the now iconic design for the Millennium...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...