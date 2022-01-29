George Ezra is back with a globe trotting video, news of a new album and a forthcoming tour and an up-beat, feel-good song - 'Anyone For You'. Ezra'a latest track is the lead single from his third album, 'Gold Rush Kid', which is scheduled for release on June 10th this year.
'Gold Rush Kid' - George Ezra himself, is according to the 'Budapest' hit maker, "marvelous, transporting [and] elevational" whilst his new single, 'Anyone For You', evolved from "a patchwork of lyric ideas found in old notebooks and chance moments shared between musicians in the studio".
'Gold Rush Kid' will be George Ezra's first album in over four years when it gets it's official release this summer. It was March 2018 when George dropped his last full length release - 'Staying At Tamara's', an album that gave George a number one and number two single with 'Shotgun' and 'Paradise' respectively. Since then, aside from his festive release - 'Come On Home For Christmas', Ezra has been absent from the charts and off the radar.
2022 looks like the year that Ezra gets a re-boot with his third album in eight years and his biggest headline set to date. George will top out the roll call of artists, including Blossoms and Holly Humberstone, at Finsbury Park in July. Before that Ezra will play dates in Manchester, Edinburgh and the London Palladium. After his Finsbury Park show George Ezra will also headline the Boardmasters festival alongside Disclosure and Kings Of Leon.
Ezra has been teasing his return via social media over the last week. Ahead of his latest single he tweeted, "Hello! So we’ve made it this far and now tomorrow is the Big Day. 'Anyone For You’ will be yours to listen to loud". On the day that 'Anyone For You' premiered he followed that up with another tweet that read, "I'm back! New single, new album, new shows. It’s been a long time coming but I’m so excited to tell you that my third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ will be released on 10th June 2022".
'Gold Rush Kid' will be released in June via Columbia Records.
