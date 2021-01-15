George Ezra has taken up birdwatching during the pandemic.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker has become a keen twitcher after his father bought him a book to identify different types, but those in his garden have been scared off by a squirrel.

Speaking to Ollie MN on their 'Phone A Friend' podcast, he said: "I’ve got a feeder.

"But once every hour or so the squirrels come in so I have to open the window, and give a whistle to scare them off.

"And someone told me if you grease your pole, they can’t get up. They keep sliding down and it not only prevents them from getting to the food but it’s funny.

"The issue is I found myself in the rain, cold, with margarine in my hand greasing my pole... I find it relaxing to sit and watch the birds come and go."

Meanwhile, George - who has been working on new music following the release of his second album 'Staying at Tamara's' in 2018 - recently admitted he still can't quite believe his success.

He said: "I feel like one of the luckiest people alive.

"Even last week I was recording some vocals. Then I thought to myself, ‘F****** hell George. You’re doing it, this is your dream.' "

And while the 27-year-old singer is keen for his fans to hear his new tunes, he also can't wait for the return of live crowds after a long period with no audiences at gigs during the pandemic.

He added: “I really love what I’m recording and I can’t wait to rock out with my friends far and wide when the time comes.”

However, the 'Paradise' star previously admitted he doesn't see himself releasing an album in 2021.

The BRIT Award-winner admitted it's "difficult" to consider putting out a new record if touring doesn't return next year.

He said: “If I were to release an album next year, would there be touring? I don’t know.

“And can you release an album next year, then wait a year to tour it? It’s difficult to picture it.”