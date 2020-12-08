George Ezra banned himself from watching movies on tour.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker has revealed that he decided it was best not to watch anything when he was jetting across the globe to play shows last year, because it doesn't take much to set him off crying when he’s in the air.

Speaking on his 'Phone A Friend' podcast, George shared: "During the whole of the last album campaign, one of my rules was I wasn't allowed to use any screen on any flight so I was only allowed to read or write."

The 27-year-old pop star recalled how he once balled his eyes out to the 2000 musical classic 'Billy Elliot'.

Meanwhile, the 'Paradise' singer recently admitted he doesn't see himself releasing an album in 2021.

The BRIT Award-winner admitted it's "difficult" to consider putting out a new record if touring doesn't return next year.

He said: “If I were to release an album next year, would there be touring? I don’t know.

“And can you release an album next year, then wait a year to tour it? It’s ­difficult to ­picture it.”

However, that's not to say he hasn't been working on a follow-up to 2018's 'Staying at Tamara's', which was released four years after his debut LP 'Wanted on Voyage'.

He added: “Last week I was able to be in the studio with a few people, including two musicians I love to pieces – they’re f****** brilliant musicians.

“There was a handful of songs and we were like, ‘Let’s start to piece them together to see what an album could sound like’.”