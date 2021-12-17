George Ezra has learned how to cut loose.

The 28-year-old star - who has been open about his struggles with anxiety and OCD in the past - revealed he is ready to "turn it up a gear" as his mindset has changed due to the pandemic.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, he said: "I'm having a lot of fun at the moment and I feel like, let's turn it up a gear.

"Having missed out - all of us having missed people, experiences - it's just, lean into them, now knowing what it feels like without them. When opportunities arrive, grab them."

The 'Blame It On Me' singer admitted he is in a different place than he was when he was promoting his 2018 album 'Staying At Tamara's'.

He added: "I ended the last album wired, I was quite wound up. I was an uptight person, which I had never been before. It was an idea of control - and lack thereof."

However, lockdown gave him time to sit back and reflect on his career thus far, and the success he's achieved.

He said: "I've only ever known this thing as being full-on, all-consuming madness. At this point though - I don't want my manager to hear this - I'm up for it.

"I feel so fortunate with the conversations going on. We're talking about future shows and different artworks and what a show might look like.

"I don't know what it is that's changed in me, but something has. I go, 'This is real life, this is what you get to talk about'. It's a really beautiful thing to wake up and be involved in something creative."