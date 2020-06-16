George Ezra's long-time friend asked him if he lies about his age for his pop career.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker, 27, was asked by his pal if he is actually 32 after he heard through the grapevine that he pretends he's younger.

Speaking on his 'Phone A Friend' podcast, George said: ''I've got a friend in Cornwall who I've been working with since I was about 18 or 19.

''One day this friend asked me, 'I feel really silly asking this, but do you lie about your age?'

''I smiled because I would have been 25 when they asked this question, and I've known them since I was 18 or 19, and I was like, 'No but why do you ask that?'

They went, 'Oh we heard a rumour that you're actually 32 but that you lie about your age'.

''I obviously laughed, and then I was like, 'Look at me, in what world am I 32?'''

The British star celebrated his birthday in lockdown on June 7, but it was far from glamorous.

He said: ''I had Radio 4 on and they were playing a documentary about cock- roaches.

On being content at 27, he added: ''There are things I've done with my time that I'm happy I've been proactive in doing, 27 feels like a good age.''

Meanwhile, although he's not writing any new songs in lockdown, George has been tweaking the material he'd already prepared for his follow-up to 2018's 'Staying at Tamara's'.

He said recently: ''I start beating myself up and I am like, 'Look, it's been two months and you could have written three albums in that time', and it's not happening.

''I am sitting down to write everyday as you would and it's not inspiring.

''From a creative point of view, I'm not feeling pumped up by this s**t.

''I have been playing around with songs I've already written for the next record, whether or not that make it I don't know.''