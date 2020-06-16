George Ezra had to deny to one of his oldest friends that he fakes his age for his career.
George Ezra's long-time friend asked him if he lies about his age for his pop career.
The 'Shotgun' hitmaker, 27, was asked by his pal if he is actually 32 after he heard through the grapevine that he pretends he's younger.
Speaking on his 'Phone A Friend' podcast, George said: ''I've got a friend in Cornwall who I've been working with since I was about 18 or 19.
''One day this friend asked me, 'I feel really silly asking this, but do you lie about your age?'
''I smiled because I would have been 25 when they asked this question, and I've known them since I was 18 or 19, and I was like, 'No but why do you ask that?'
They went, 'Oh we heard a rumour that you're actually 32 but that you lie about your age'.
''I obviously laughed, and then I was like, 'Look at me, in what world am I 32?'''
The British star celebrated his birthday in lockdown on June 7, but it was far from glamorous.
He said: ''I had Radio 4 on and they were playing a documentary about cock- roaches.
On being content at 27, he added: ''There are things I've done with my time that I'm happy I've been proactive in doing, 27 feels like a good age.''
Meanwhile, although he's not writing any new songs in lockdown, George has been tweaking the material he'd already prepared for his follow-up to 2018's 'Staying at Tamara's'.
He said recently: ''I start beating myself up and I am like, 'Look, it's been two months and you could have written three albums in that time', and it's not happening.
''I am sitting down to write everyday as you would and it's not inspiring.
''From a creative point of view, I'm not feeling pumped up by this s**t.
''I have been playing around with songs I've already written for the next record, whether or not that make it I don't know.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.