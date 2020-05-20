George Ezra ''can't comprehend'' how festivals will happen in the future.

The 'Budapest' hitmaker has admitted it's hard to imagine how music extravaganzas likes of Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds will go ahead, as he predicts that social-distancing measures will need to be in place for a long while yet to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on his 'Phone A Friend' podcast, George said: ''I have started thinking, what is our industry going to look like?

''Because what we offer is entertainment for people but how can you do a show?

''You get 100,000 people standing at the front of the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury and I just can't comprehend that now.''

The 26-year-old musician fortunately didn't have any shows booked himself, as he's been hard at work on his follow-up to 2018's 'Staying at Tamara's'.

He said: ''I am lucky in a sense that I have no shows booked at the minute as I'm busy writing and recording.''

The BRIT Award-winning star also admitted he's getting frustrated during the lockdown and has moments of rage.

He admitted: ''I want to rip my clothes off and just scream!

''I have just felt a bit flat about it all.''

Whilst he's ''keeping his mind and hands busy'', George has found himself having negative thoughts.

He said: ''I can find myself slipping down little paths in my mind where I am like: 'I am not sure this is the best place to be.'''

Meanwhile, the 'Shotgun' hitmaker recently revealed he's been singing to women out the window to find love during lockdown.

The singer - who split from his girlfriend of three years, Florrie, earlier this year - confessed he had been singing louder in a bid to woo a woman with his vocals.

He said: ''I don't know if it's because I've been starved of human contact but I may or may not have opened the window and sang a little louder than I normally would. I don't know what I thought was going to happen.''