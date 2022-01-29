George Ezra has revealed that he became "overwhelmed" by the prospect of performing publicly during the coronavirus lockdown.
George Ezra became "overwhelmed" by the idea of touring during lockdown.
The 28-year-old singer has announced that his third album 'Gold Rush Kid' will be released in June and says that the record is inspired by the positives of his life as a pop star as the pandemic has changed his perspective on stardom.
George told Hits Radio: "In the last two years I've allowed myself to be overwhelmed by the idea of touring and doing stuff publicly.
"It's not going to last forever, so I just need to enjoy it while it's here. I've met people, seen things and been to places that I never should have, and I've loved that."
Ezra - who recently released his new single 'Anyone For You' - joked that there has been a silver lining during lockdown as he has been able to change his hairstyle.
The 'Budapest' hitmaker said: "Lockdown sorted the hair out because I had no choice but to grow it. I was like, 'Dude, you should have been doing this ages ago.'"
George previously suggested that the pandemic has enabled him to cut loose as his mindset has changed.
The star - who has been open about his struggles with anxiety and OCD in the past - said: "I'm having a lot of fun at the moment and I feel like, let's turn it up a gear.
"Having missed out - all of us having missed people, experiences - it's just, lean into them, now knowing what it feels like without them. When opportunities arrive, grab them."
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...