George Ezra is set to release his new album on June 10.

The 28-year-old star has announced that 'Gold Rush Kid' will released later this year, while the first single - 'Anyone For You' - is already available to stream and download.

George - whose last album, 'Staying at Tamara's', was released in 2018 - said of his new single: "'Anyone For You' is a patchwork of lyric ideas found in old notebooks and chance moments shared between musicians in the studio.

"It's joyous and infectious, and I can't help but smile every time I sing it."

George plans to debut some of the album's songs for the first time at a series of intimate shows in February and March.

The singer will perform at Manchester Opera House on February 27, at Edinburgh Kings Theatre on February 28, and at the London Palladium on March 2.

Tickets for the upcoming gigs will go on sale on February 4 at 10am.

Meanwhile, George previously admitted that lockdown has given him a new perspective on his music career.

The 'Budapest' hitmaker explained: "I've only ever known this thing as being full-on, all-consuming madness. At this point though - I don't want my manager to hear this - I'm up for it.

"I feel so fortunate with the conversations going on. We're talking about future shows and different artworks and what a show might look like.

"I don't know what it is that's changed in me, but something has. I go, 'This is real life, this is what you get to talk about'. It's a really beautiful thing to wake up and be involved in something creative."