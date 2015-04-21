When 18.04.2015
Actors George Clooney and Jack O'Connell, and director Jodie Foster can be seen shooting a scene on the New York set of their new movie 'Money Monster'. Clooney is wearing a grey vest over his shirt which appears to be connected to a set explosive devices.
The scene sees George Clooney entering a building ahead of a threatening looking Jack O'Connell, after which a group of armed extras leave, weapons raised. Later Clooney is seen leaving the building clutching the back of O'Connell's jacket. The pair are seen laughing together after the shoot, during which time Jodie Foster comes over to discuss the scene.
