George Clooney is in talks to direct an adaptation of 'The Tender Bar' for Amazon Studios.
George Clooney is set to direct an adaptation of 'The Tender Bar'.
The 59-year-old actor is in talks to helm an adaptation of the J.R Moehringer memoir for Amazon Studios, Deadline reports.
The Hollywood star is also set to produce the project alongside his partner Grant Heslov for their Smokehouse Pictures banner.
Ted Hope is also producing, with the screenplay written by William Monahan.
The movie had originally been set up at Sony, but director Ted Melfi pulled out of the project - paving the way for Amazon to acquire the rights to the film.
The story is based on Moehringer's book about growing up in Long Island and seeking out father figures at his uncle's bar. It's not yet known if Clooney will appear in the movie but the option is believed to be a possibility.
The Oscar-winning star had been considering directing 'Boys in the Boat', an adaptation of the James Brown book based on the University of Washington team that claimed rowing gold at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.
However, he felt the timing wouldn't be right given the difficulty of shooting a movie amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Ocean's Eleven' star has also directed the upcoming sci-fi flick 'The Midnight Sky', in which he stars alongside Felicity Jones.
Meanwhile, Clooney previously acknowledged that he finds himself in a privileged position as an actor.
The acclaimed star has reached a stage in his career whereby he's able to pick and choose his roles.
He shared: ''I get to work on things I want to work on, and, I have to say, most people don't get to do that - I'm well aware of it.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...