George Clooney is set to direct an adaptation of 'The Tender Bar'.

The 59-year-old actor is in talks to helm an adaptation of the J.R Moehringer memoir for Amazon Studios, Deadline reports.

The Hollywood star is also set to produce the project alongside his partner Grant Heslov for their Smokehouse Pictures banner.

Ted Hope is also producing, with the screenplay written by William Monahan.

The movie had originally been set up at Sony, but director Ted Melfi pulled out of the project - paving the way for Amazon to acquire the rights to the film.

The story is based on Moehringer's book about growing up in Long Island and seeking out father figures at his uncle's bar. It's not yet known if Clooney will appear in the movie but the option is believed to be a possibility.

The Oscar-winning star had been considering directing 'Boys in the Boat', an adaptation of the James Brown book based on the University of Washington team that claimed rowing gold at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

However, he felt the timing wouldn't be right given the difficulty of shooting a movie amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Ocean's Eleven' star has also directed the upcoming sci-fi flick 'The Midnight Sky', in which he stars alongside Felicity Jones.

Meanwhile, Clooney previously acknowledged that he finds himself in a privileged position as an actor.

The acclaimed star has reached a stage in his career whereby he's able to pick and choose his roles.

He shared: ''I get to work on things I want to work on, and, I have to say, most people don't get to do that - I'm well aware of it.''