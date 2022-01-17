George Clooney has revealed why Ben Affleck was the perfect match for Uncle Charlie in 'The Tender Bar'.
George Clooney says Ben Affleck was his first choice for the role of Uncle Charlie in 'The Tender Bar'.
The 60-year-old Hollywood icon directed the 2021 coming-of-age drama - which is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer - and has revealed the 49-year-old actor was the first person both he and producer Grant Heslov thought of to portray the "smart and well-read" character.
When the interview joked that they chose Affleck over Matt Damon, 51, Clooney quipped: "It was. Hard times, and we thought we could get him cheap. You know, it's funny, this is a character that when Grant [Heslov, Tender's producer] and I read it, we were like, 'Well, who's going to play that part?' And both of us at the same time thought about Ben.
"We've worked with Ben before. We like him a lot. He's very smart, which this character has to be. He's well-read, as Ben is. And he's also the guy who works at a bar, a working-class guy, and Ben has the ability to do that. To me, it was always like listening to the Sopranos doing Shakespeare. There was something really interesting about hearing these guys with Long Island accents but they're talking about, you know, great authors."
Uncle Charlie, the owner of a local bar, is like a father to J. R. (Tye Sheridan) and encourages him to become a writer.
And the 'Money Monster' star also revealed Affleck sent him "a two-page email" explaining why he was the perfect fit for the part.
Clooney added to Entertainment Weekly: "So when we sent it to Ben, It was about this time last year, I guess, and we didn't know what he was doing. Didn't know what his world was like. And he sent back like, a two-page email that went on forever about why he's exactly the right guy and how he's going to kick ass and he'll do it for nothing."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...