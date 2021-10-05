George Clooney is "really looking forward" to teaming up with Brad Pitt on their new thriller - but joked his pal was only cast because he's the "cheapest".
George Clooney is "really looking forward" to teaming up with Brad Pitt again.
The two stars are set to appear together in a new thriller, which they will also produce, and the 'Tender Bar' filmmaker knows he'll have a "really good time" working with the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor - who he previous collaborated with on 'Burn After Reading' and the 'Oceans' movies - on the project.
He told 'People (the TV show!)': "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."
However, the 60-year-old actor joked Brad was only cast because he was "cheap".
He quipped: "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."
Meanwhile, George has most recently teamed up with Ben Affleck on 'The Tender Bar' and he admitted directing his pal in the film wasn't a difficult job.
He said: "He's such a good actor, first and foremost, and obviously he's a wonderful director.
"We're friends and we trust each other so it was really easy. There wasn't any pushing or pulling. Just show up and get the job done."
Brad, 57, previously admitted he and George have a lot of the "same tastes and interests" after beating him to produce 'The Big Short'.
He said: "In all fairness, he outbid me on 'Argo'. It can get competitive. We do naturally have a lot of the same tastes and interests."
George and Brad's thriller - which will be written and directed by 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts - was the subject of a bidding war last month but Apple Original Films eventually snapped up the project ahead of the likes of Sony, Lionsgate, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros.
The movie will see the two actors star together as lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job, and the pair are also producing the project under their own labels, George's Smokehouse Pictures and Brad's Plan B Entertainment.
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...