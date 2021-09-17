Steve Hackett endured a terrifying experience during a visit to Liverpool Cathedral.
Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett got lost in a cemetery at Liverpool Cathedral in what was like a "scene from 'Interview With The Vampire'."
The acclaimed musician was eager to take a closer look at the iconic cathedral the morning after playing a gig in the English city, but he endured a terrifying experience that reminded him of the 1994 horror movie which starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.
A source told BANG Showbiz: "He knew he needed to get back quickly to the hotel as the band were leaving for the Stoke gig that night.
"The clouds descended as he approached the cathedral and he was lured inside, where he was swiftly given a hymn sheet and found himself surrounded by people keen for him not to leave.
"Finally, he made a break for it, took a turning down into the cemetery, which was lined with tombstones and walled up crypts ... he got lost in there for a while and felt like he being was sucked into a scene from 'Interview with a Vampire' - swallowed up. And sucked into a sarcophagus ... he only just about managed to get out on time to join the others on the bus – before they left!"
Steve - who left Genesis in 1977 - is currently the middle of his 31-date 'Seconds Out + More' UK tour.
The rock icon is set to play St David's Hall in Cardiff on tonight (17.09.21), and tickets for the upcoming gigs can be purchased via myticket.co.uk.
Seconds Out + More tour dates:
Cardiff, St David's Hall -
September 17
Basingstoke, The Anvil -
September 18
London, The Palladium -
September 20
London, The Palladium -
September 21
London, The Palladium -
September 22
Manchester, O2 Apollo -
September 24
Edinburgh, Playhouse -
September 25
Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall -
September 27
Scunthorpe, The Baths Hall -
September 30
Bradford, St George's Hall -
October 1
Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall -
October 2
Croydon, Fairfield Halls -
October 4
Guildford, G Live -
October 5
Brighton, Dome -
October 7
Poole, Lighthouse -
October 8
Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion -
October 9
Southampton, Mayflower Theatre -
October 11
Plymouth, Pavilions -
October 12
Carlisle, The Sands Centre -
October 14
Stockton, Globe -
October 15
Newcastle, O2 City Hall -
October 16
Aylesbury, Waterside -
October 18
Oxford, New Theatre -
October 19
Peterborough, Cresset -
October 21
Harrogate, Royal Hall -
October 22
Dundee, Caird Hall -
October 23
