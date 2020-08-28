Gemma Collins is set to release her first full clothing line.

The former 'The Only Way is Essex' star found fashion success with her meme-inspired T-shirt and sweater collection for online fast fashion giant In The Style, and she's now set to team up with the retailer for another range.

Gemma, 39, has negotiated a £500,000 deal with In The Style to design her first full clothing line to be sold exclusively on the fashion giant's website.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She's made a mint for In The Style - her meme range was a sell-out and stars like Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall were seen wearing her designs.

''They were desperate to get her on board for a whole collection and Gemma signed without hesitation.

''She flew to Greece to shoot images and fans will get to see it all, as she's filming the next run of her show 'Diva' while out there.''

Meanwhile, Gemma has been on a mission to lose weight in recent months, having said late last year she was planning to have shed three stone by Christmas.

Speaking in September, she said: ''I want to lose another three stone between now and Christmas. I don't want to be stick thin, I just want to be a lot healthier.''

The blonde beauty credits SkinnyJab - which is an injection designed to help reduce cravings and aid weight loss - with helping her lose weight, and believes the injections are more effective than dieting.

She added: ''I've done every diet, from the cabbage soup to the Kate Moss to the Beyonce treacle diet, and none have worked.

''I had been doing the jabs for three months prior to LA [where she was filming 'Diva Forever'] and they did change my life. What I like about the jab is you can still eat. You have to make smarter choices, but it does curb your appetite.''