Gemma Chan prioritises self-care after the last year.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star knows how crucial it is that she takes time for herself, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, as it is has given her a chance to "slow down".

She said: "I think over the past year, with the upheaval in the world and the anxiety that so many people have been feeling, having time in your day that's for you to slow down and really prioritise what your needs might be is incredibly important ... I think many women, and particularly women of colour, will often find themselves in situations where no one else may look like them or have their background. You do have to remind yourself that you have a voice and you have the right to be there."

And the 38-year-old actress also opened up about self-confidence, revealing a bold red lipstick helps her feel confident, as well as the inspiration from her mother.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: "One of my first inspirations is my mom. She's an incredibly strong woman, very brave and also very loving. She instilled a very strong work ethic in me, and she's still who I would call up if I need advice. She's very brave and loving. And, both of my grandmothers were my first examples of women who really knew what it meant to sacrifice, but also to uplift others."