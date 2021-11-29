Gemma Chan loves keeping it 'low-key' while off duty andand glamming up on red carpets.
Gemma Chan says her everyday style is “low-key and quite laid back” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ‘Eternals’ star admitted she got used to comfy clothes during lockdown last year and she's maintained that "vibe" when she's not working.
She told HarpersBazaar.com: "My day-to-day style hasn't changed that much. I'm fairly low-key and quite laidback, particularly now having been in tracksuits with comfortable elasticated waists for over a year. I'm very much still in that vibe when I'm in my downtime.”
However, the ‘Humans’ star admits to be “lucky” to get to be more daring while at star-studded events with both “established” and “emerging” designers, ranging from Oscar De La Renta and Zuhair Murad to Miss Sohee and Casablanca.
She added: "But, I've been lucky enough to be able to take more risks on the red carpet and go for a bit more drama, and be a bit more playful. I'm also more intentional with what I'm wearing. One of the first tours that we did was the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ tour, where we wanted to put a spotlight on Asian talent in the fashion industry. That gave us a framework and then from there we pushed ourselves to not look only to established brands and designers but also emerging designers."
The ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ star has a stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray, but she likes to give her own input into her looks too.
She said: “It's a collaboration. Rebecca has incredible taste and we usually are thinking along the same lines. We'll message back and forth with ideas which might be things I've seen on red carpets, at the shows, having a look online, or a film that I might have watched. Inspiration can come from anywhere.
"For the Zuhair Murad look at the London premiere, my brief to Rebecca was: 'I want a cosmic Red Riding Hood kind of vibe.' And she came back with that which was spot on."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Simon is a timid, uncharismatic and largely forgettable man who doesn't seem to be getting...
Simon is already running the risk of seeing his life crash and burn around him,...