Gemma Chan has admitted she isn't herself when she walks red carpets and instead goes into a character to hide her shyness.
The 37-year-old actress insisted she is ''quite shy'' and feels uncomfortable when all eyes are on her, so she's found the best way to relax at a glamorous event is to imagine she is someone else and ''compartmentalise'' the experience.
She told Australia's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I go into character of sorts. I have to.
''Like Beyonce has her alter ego, Sasha Fierce, I too have mine that I dip into.
''Naturally I'm quite shy. I need to compartmentalise. It gives me room to breathe.''
Despite feeling awkward on the red carpet, the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star loves getting dressed up and working with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.
She said: ''If you saw pictures of my early childhood, you'd never think I was someone who lusted after fashion.
''I love expressing myself through clothes and as an actress what you wear is an integral part of getting into character.
''[My stylist] doesn't impose [her ideas]. We have a similar aesthetic and she has allowed me to find my own style.''
Meanwhile, Gemma previously slammed the ''unrealistic'' pressure on women across the world.
She said: ''I think it's crazy how getting pregnant is drilled into you as the worst thing that could happen to you when you're a teenager or in your early 20s.
''Then suddenly when you got your mid-30s, the message is that you're running out of time.
''You essentially have a few years where you're supposed to meet the right person, settle down and start a family.
''I think that can be quite unrealistic.''
