Gemma Chan has found "solace" in her skincare regime.

The 38-year-old actress has used her beauty routine to help her meditate during the coronavirus lockdown as she noticed taking time to focus on her skin made her feel happier.

She told InStyle: "Creative, experimental, and low-maintenance. I find real calm and solace in my routine. There's so much in the outside world that we've been powerless about. Having time to go through my steps is very meditative.

"At the beginning of lockdown, I stopped wearing makeup or brushing my hair. Then I realized I had to start doing things to feel better. Even if I wasn't leaving the house, it really cheered me up to put on a bright lipstick or eyeliner. It made me understand that beauty lifts my mood. It's for me, not anyone else."

Gemma has a number of go-to products she loves to use but one of her essentials tools has caught some awkward looks but she can't live without it.

She explained: "There's a lipstick I love from L'Oréal called Devil's Matte-Vocate Red; it's a beautiful classic colour. My Burberry perfume is warm and sensuous and reminds me of a late summer evening in England. For my skin, I use L'Oréal's Glycolic Acid Cleanser, which is a great exfoliator.

"When my eyes get puffy, I pull out my Foreo Iris massager — it mimics the tapping used in traditional Asian skin care. It looks like a vibrator, so I call it my 'eyebrator.' I get funny looks when I use it in the back of a car or when I go through customs at the airport, but it's so soothing."