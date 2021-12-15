'Crazy Rich Asians' actress Gemma Chan describes her own red carpet style as "playful and sometimes dramatic".
The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress has opened up on her style choices for glitzy showbiz events like the Oscars and Met Gala, and admitted it's a departure from her "day-to-day" outfits.
She told WWD: “I would say my red carpet style is quite playful, and sometimes dramatic.
“I like to change it up a bit from event to event. But it’s a contrast in my day-to-day style, which is pretty laidback.”
Gemma is currently working with L'Oreal Paris on the annual Women of Worth initiative after signing up with the brand as an ambassador in November 2020.
She said: "I’m so proud to work with L’Oreal Paris because they have such a history of celebrating and uplifting women.
“I’m looking forward to being part of initiatives like Women of Worth, which I think just expands the idea of the tagline, ‘Because you’re worth it,’ or because we are worth — it goes far beyond something that’s just superficial or skin deep.”
Meanwhile, the 39-year-old star also wants to focus on girls' education, noting it improves things "for everybody".
She added: "I think an educated girl will uplift her community and uplift her family, and it’s all kind of interlinked.
“So the more we can do to give that power to girls and young women, the better it is for everybody.”
