Gemma Arterton is “a bit terrified” of portraying DUSTY SPRINGFIELD in a movie.

The 'Clash of the Titans' actress will play the late music legend in an upcoming biopic and while she's excited about the "intimate" project, she admitted she's daunted by the idea of stepping into the 'Son of a Preacher Man' singer's shoes.

She said: “It won’t be sort of like 'Bohemian Rhapsody' or 'Rocket Man' - it’s not that kind of film.

“It’s much more intimate. I am kind of a bit terrified by it but at the same time really excited.

“It’s about a specific moment in her life when she made Dusty in Memphis and went to America for the first time and did that amazing incredible album and defied everybody’s expectations.”

And Gemma confirmed she's been working hard at improving her singing.

She added: “Her voice ... you know. We will see! I have done a little bit of practicing. I am not ready to publicly out her yet. I really hope I get to do it justice.”

The movie will focus on a period where Dusty fled to Memphis to escape scrutiny over her sexuality, but damaged her voice with drugs, cigarettes and alcohol and Gemma admitted it was a really "bleak" time in the 'Wishin' and Hopin' singer's life.

She is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "Her career just slid away from her in the 70s and didn’t come back until the 80s when she worked with The Pet Shop boys.

“There was a really bleak time - she used to go into drag clubs and do Dusty Springfield acts and pretend to be Dusty in order to win $100 or $50. And sometimes she didn’t win!”