Oprah Winfrey has reunited with Gayle King for the first time in three months.

The CBS News presenter has been self-isolating in New York City since shutdown measures were imposed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but has now flown to California, where she will spend two weeks quarantining in the media mogul's guesthouse before they can hang out together properly.

In a clip shared by Oprah Magazine, Gayle waved to Oprah from a distance as she drove by her friend's house after being picked up from the airport.

The pair smiled and chatted briefly, with the 66-year-old talk show host telling her pal they had ''left food in the refrigerator'' for her and her team.

The post was captioned: ''After three months of being quarantined in NYC, @gayleking has made it safely to @oprah's in California! (Lady O has also quarantined in her home since March.) But the besties are still obeying social distancing rules with their masks, a distance of more than six feet apart, and testing.

''Happy to see these two reunited (sic).''

Earlier this month, Gayle admitted she was considering flying to California to record her remote news segments from her friend's house as she missed Oprah very much and, with TV studios currently closed, she could work anywhere.

She said: ''My favorite son is in California, favorite daughter is in California, Oprah's in California. It's been very difficult. The people I'm closest with live there.

''I said to Oprah the other day, 'I have been in my house all the time. What if I came to you and did the news from your guest home?' And she said yes! And believe me I am thinking about it.''

This isn't the first time Oprah's guest house has been used recently as, when the health crisis first hit America, her longterm partner Steadman Graham quarantined there after returning home from a work trip.

The 'Wrinkle in Time' star previously said: ''[He] was like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' And I was like, 'You ain't coming in here and sleeping in my bed. It doesn't work that way... Social distancing doesn't mean you can go sleep in a bed with someone after you got off American Airlines.' We can not play those games.''