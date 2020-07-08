Gavin Rossdale's son broke both his arms in back-to-back accidents.

The 54-year-old singer has revealed his 11-year-old son Zuma - whom he has with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani - suffered two painful accidents in recent months, which have left him with both his arms broken and five stitches in his leg.

Gavin - who also has Kingston, 14, and Apollo, six, with Gwen, and 31-year-old model Daisy Lowe, whose mother is Pearl Lowe - said: ''He really beat himself up. [He] had a [bike] accident, broke his left arm [and] got a gash in his leg [requiring] five stitches.

''[And then] two weeks ago ... he fell off a chair and broke his right arm. So now that's just healed and he [breaks] his left arm.''

The Bush frontman then joked Zuma's right leg is the ''only extremity that's safe''.

He added during a 'What's Cooking' vlog with Haute TV: ''[That's] the only extremity that's safe at this point. He's amazing. He's got the kids' Motrin, he does his drugs every six hours to bring the pain down. And he's doing fine. I have to remind him to not lean on his broken arm.''

Meanwhile, Gavin admitted to missing his sons during the coronavirus pandemic, as the lockdown restrictions meant they couldn't split their time between households as frequently as they usually would.

He said in April: ''I spent the first two weeks with them, and then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch so I'm just thinking it's okay for now, but we'll see.

''That is the real big dilemma, for parents and kids with split custody. You're mindful of like, I know who's around me, no-one. No-one's bringing me the corona, no-one. But when you send your kids out somewhere else, when they come back to you, now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents.''

Gavin normally sees his sons ''every five days or so'', and said he was struggling to cope without seeing them as they spent time with their mother and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

He added: ''I miss them and they should be back. They were with me the first two weeks and then I haven't had them for 10 or 11 days, and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days or so, that's what I'm used to.

''At first it was like 'Okay cool, I can play guitar more', but now I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around actually.''