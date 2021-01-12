Artist:
Song title: Intruder
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Alternative

Gary Numan once again embodies the darkness in a brand new single released ahead of his upcoming album 'Intruder'. It's eerie, haunting and as iconically Gary Numan as it's possible to be.

After reaching number 2 in the UK charts (his highest position since 1980's 'Telekon') with the stunning post-apocalyptic concept album 'Savage (Songs from a Broken World)', Gary Numan is back with another solo epic in the form of album nineteen 'Intruder'.

In a similar vein to his 2017 release, 'Intruder' explores the effects of climate change on the planet, largely from the Earth's point of view. 

"The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment", he said in a statement. "The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for its well-being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged. Disillusioned and now it’s fighting back."

'Intruder' is set to be released on May 21st 2021. 

