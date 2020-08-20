Gary Lightbody says the key to writing with megastars such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran is letting them do their thing.

The 43-year-old Snow Patrol frontman and songwriter has revealed that whenever he's in the studio with major stars, he's learned that it's best to let them get on with it and not butt in, as they know exactly what they want.

Heaping praise on his co-writers, 'Shake It Off' hitmaker Taylor, Ed and Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro, he told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''Taylor is brilliant, because she knows exactly what she wants.

''It's very easy to work with someone like her, who's got it all figured out.

''I don't really need to do anything with Taylor or Si (Simon Neil) from Biffy (Clyro) and Ed.

''I just make sure I'm not in the way!

''Knowing when to pitch in and knowing when to shut the hell up is key when you're in with such amazing talents.''

The 'Chasing Cars' hitmaker - whose band recently recorded 'The Fireside Sessions' EP in aid of food bank charity The Trussell Trust - is hoping to hit the studio with 'Shape of You' hitmaker Ed again in the future.

He said: ''Ed is part of our Snow Patrol family.

''We've nothing book in, but I'd love to do more with Ed again in the future.

''Ed, Taylor and Si are the three loveliest people in music.''

Some of Gary's songwriting credits include Taylor's track 'The Last Time' from her 2012 LP 'Red' and Ed's 'Bloodstream', which he co-wrote with his bandmate Johnny McDaid, and more.

Meanwhile, Gary has been busy in lockdown and has recorded an electro record with longtime producer Jacknife Lee.

Snow Patrol's last studio album was 2018's 'Wildness'.