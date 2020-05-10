Music star Gary Kemp has revealed he feels ''proud'' of the first record he ever bought.
The 60-year-old star has revealed his first record was by The Kinks, admitting he opted to buy it simply because it was the same colour as his ''favourite Subbuteo team''.
Gary - who starred in Spandau Ballet alongside his brother Martin Kemp - recalled: ''I remember buying my first single, it was with my brother - it would have been around December 1970, so I was just 11 and my brother was nine.''
Gary also admitted he never listened to any music at home before buying his first record.
He told BBC Radio 6 Music: ''I had no idea what I was going to buy, we never listened to any records in our house.
''I think the only records we owned were Billy Cotton's 'I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts' and maybe a Frank Sinatra record for our radiogram.''
Gary explained how his passion for soccer influenced his record selection.
And on reflection, he feels ''proud'' that he opted for a song by one of the most influential rock bands of the time.
Explaining his decision, Gary said: ''I just liked the colour I suppose.
''I was an Arsenal fan, but Man City where my favourite Subbuteo team. And I would have asked him to play me the record on the headphone set and it was The Kinks, 'Apeman', which I'm rather proud of as my first single. But it was purely by chance.''
