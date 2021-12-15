Gary Barlow has urged other musicians to get back on tour.

The Take That singer has been on the road for a solo tour around the UK with his band and despite the challenges due to the pandemic - as well as losing a couple of band members to COVID during the run - he insisted performers shouldn't "wait indefinitely".

He told Jay Rayner's 'Out To Lunch' podcast: "I'm sure for a lot performers it's tempting to just think this is too much stress and wait indefinitely.

"But don't. Despite all the news and scaremongering we've watched audiences sing, dance and enjoy themselves night after night."

Last month, the 50-year-old star admitted he would be avoiding fans during his festive UK tour to do as much as he could to protect himself and the live dates as a whole.

He explained: "We just want to make it through to the end of the tour, which will be a miracle.

"I won't be coming near anybody. If fans start trying to come near us we are going to be running...

"We have to be so strict. One bad encounter and that could be the tour gone. I am really going to keep myself to myself."

The 'Greatest Day' hitmaker noted at the time that his priority was simply getting "on stage every night".

He added: "I am going to be slipping in and out of the venues and hotels quickly. I want to make sure I am on stage every night."

Meanwhile, Gary revealed he doesn't watch the news anymore because he's so scared by the pandemic.

He said: "I'm trying not to watch the news as it scares the life out of me but right now the show is great."