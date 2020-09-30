Gary Barlow has duetted with the likes of James Corden and Alesha Dixon on his new solo album, 'Music Played By Humans'.

The Take That star has unveiled the track-listing for his first solo record in seven years, which he's set to release on November 27.

The lead single featuring Michael Bublé and Sebastián Yatra, 'Elita', is out now.

Gary, 49, said of the track: ''Originally it was just the two of us but then Michael said he knew this amazing talent that would be perfect for the song. Within an hour we were all on the phone and when Sebastián sent the track back, we were just thrilled. He has this amazing charisma - it just sounded so authentic.''

Michael, 45, has described the song as ''sexy'' and ''empowering''.

He commented: ''We had an opportunity. I don't think I've ever had a pop song which had us as three individuals, all coming together. I thought it was cool as it moulded different cultures, and aspects of music and who we've all been inspired by and I thought it was a really perfect mix. The song is exciting, it's sexy - empowering.''

While Colombian star Sebastián, 25, added: ''I still can't believe that I'm in a song with Gary Barlow and Michael Bublé. We've done this all remotely, but strangely it feels like we're three lifelong friends. These guys are pure heart and talent. I can't wait to keep learning from their advice, example and friendship in this whole process and future projects! We really hope that you guys love 'Elita' as much as us!''

'The Late Late Show' host and 'Gavin and Stacey' star Corden, 42, appears on the track 'The Kind Of Friend I Need', which was just a bit of ''fun'' at the start, but ''celebrates British humour - in a northern way''.

Other special guests include Chilly Gonzales and Beverley Knight.

The 'Could It Be Magic' hitmaker added: ''This is the first album I've made that's really given me the opportunity to collaborate with this calibre of musicians on my songs, and they're all so different in their own right. 'Elita' began as a duet with Michael until he suggested bringing Sebastián onto the record and that gave the song a whole new dynamic. 'The Kind Of Friend I Need' with Corden was just fun to record from the beginning - it's a warm, good-humoured, funny song that really celebrates British humour - in a northern way!''

Gary's last solo album was 2013's 'Since I Saw You Last'.

The track-listing for 'Music Played By Humans' is:

'Who's Driving This Thing'

'Incredible'

'Elita' (ft Michael Bublé & Sebastián Yatra)

'The Big Bass Drum'

'This Is My Time'

'Enough Is Enough' (ft Beverley Knight)

'Bad Libran'

'Eleven' (ft Ibrahim Maalouf)

'Before We Get Too Old' (ft Avishai Cohen)

'Supernatural'

'Oh What A Day' (ft Chilly Gonzales)

'What Leaving's All About' (ft Alesha Dixon)

'The Kind Of Friend I Need' (ft James Corden)

'I Didn't See That Coming'

Featured on the deluxe edition is:

'Let's Get Drunk'

'The Day The World Stopped Turning'

'You Make The Sun Shine' (ft Barry Manilow)

'Incredible' (Live)

'Incredible' (F9 Charleston Remix)