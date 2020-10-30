Gary Barlow has released his new single, ‘Incredible’, which is set to feature in the upcoming 2020 Argos Christmas advert.

The Take That star has shared the second track taken from his new solo album, 'Music Played By Humans', and revealed it's set to soundtrack the high street chain's festive ‘Book of Dreams' commercial, which launches in the UK on Sunday (01.11.20).

It follows the release of the lead single, 'Elita', featuring Michael Bublé and Sebastián Yatra.

Gary recorded the songs for the star-studded LP - which also features the likes of James Corden, Alesha Dixon and Beverley Knight - with a full orchestra.

And the 'Back For Good' hitmaker admitted he's "lucky" to have got to work in the studio on the collection with some of "the best musicians in London”, just before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

He said: "Looking back, little did I realise how poignant this album would be in a time now that orchestras can’t sit in a room together. We finished our last session two weeks before lockdown and when I listen to the album now, it brings back some great memories. We have some of the best musicians in the world in London ... and they’re on my recordings - I’m so lucky."

The full record is released on November 27, and Gary is set to tour the UK and Ireland in 2021, kicking off in Liverpool on June 2.