Gary Barlow is penning a new musical in lockdown.

Take That currently have a movie adaptation of their musical 'The Band' in the works called 'Greatest Days', which looks set to star the likes of Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo, and Rosamund Pike, and focuses on the life of fangirls, with songs by the British boy band featured throughout.

And having previously co-written 'Calendar Girls The Musical' with pal Tim Firth - which opened at the Phoenix Theatre, London in January 2017 - Gary is set to have another production hit the stage in 2022.

Gary is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: ''I have done lots of writing, which I can't tell you much about as some of them are for films which I have signed contracts saying I am not allowed to talk about.

''There is also a new show I have been waiting to write for a long time.

''I am planning putting it on stage in 2022.

''There are some new skills I will have to learn.''

As well as writing for theatre and film, the 'Shine' hitmaker has also been working with Robbie Williams on new Take That music remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers reunited with Robbie - who last joined his bandmates on stage during 'The X Factor' final in 2018 - for a virtual Meerkat Music show recently, and they've since been inspired to pen new songs for the band.

Robbie said: ''I've been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks, too.

''Yeah, so, you know, we will ride again, me and my brothers. I don't know when that's going to be but we will ride again.

''The songs I'm writing are more mature than what I usually do. Whatever I do and whoever I do it with it will be unexpected.''

The 'Angels' singer - who first quit the band in 1995 to launch a successful solo career, before reuniting with them from 2010 until 2012 - last appeared on Take That's 2010 LP 'Progress'.