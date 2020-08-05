Gary Barlow has paid an emotional tribute to his daughter Poppy, eight years after her death.

The Take That singer and his wife Dawn suffered the heartbreak of losing their child when she was stillborn at full term, on August 4, 2012, and Gary thanked people for their support following the anniversary of Poppy's death.

He posted a picture of himself and Dawn with their arms around each other, on Instagram on Wednesday (05.08.20) and wrote: ''Thank you for all your kind messages yesterday - we soldier on.'' He also included the broken heart emoji in his caption.

Gary, 49, previously explained how the tragic loss of Poppy had a lasting impact on his family.

Writing in his autobiography 'A Better Me', Gary explained: ''Poppy Barlow was born in the evening on Saturday, 4 August, just before nine o'clock.

''When she was born it was like a light came into the room. It was lovely, it was gorgeous, we both took turns cuddling her, and we took pictures.

''It was one of the best hours of my life I've ever experienced in the midst of the hardest time of my life. It was very powerful, that hour was.

''Poppy looked perfect and for an hour she was alive to us. She's in your arms, this beautiful little daughter of ours, a sister to our three other children.

''Then the reality comes rushing into the room and all the air leaves your lungs. It felt like someone had a hand held tight at my throat. The nurses start hovering and they want to take her away.

''What we experienced and saw over those 24 hours no one should have to see or have to go through.''

Gary and Dawn, 50, also have children Daniel, 19, Emily, 18, and Daisy, 11, together.