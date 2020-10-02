Gary Barlow has announced a 2021 tour in support of his upcoming solo album, 'Music Played By Humans'.

The Take That star will hit the road with a full orchestra for an extensive run next summer, kicking off at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on June 2, and wrapping with two consecutive night at The O2 arena in London, starting on June 24.

He said: ''I love performing.

''I've missed it so much. I'm excited to think about how the new songs on the album will sound live and with an audience! I'm just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again.''

The shows will see the 'Could It Be Magic' hitmaker joined by special guest Beverley Knight, who features on the album's track 'Enough Is Enough'.

'Music Played By Humans' is released on November 27, and features duets with the likes of James Corden and Alesha Dixon, as well as Michael Bublé and Sebastián Yatra, who feature on the lead track, 'Elita', out now.

'The Late Late Show' host and 'Gavin and Stacey' star Corden, 42, appears on the track 'The Kind Of Friend I Need', which was just a bit of ''fun'' at the start, but ''celebrates British humour - in a northern way''.

On the record, Gary said: ''This is the first album I've made that's really given me the opportunity to collaborate with this calibre of musicians on my songs, and they're all so different in their own right. 'Elita' began as a duet with Michael until he suggested bringing Sebastián onto the record and that gave the song a whole new dynamic. 'The Kind Of Friend I Need' with Corden was just fun to record from the beginning - it's a warm, good-humoured, funny song that really celebrates British humour - in a northern way!''

Gary's last solo album was 2013's 'Since I Saw You Last'.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9.30am on October 9 from ticketmaster.co.uk & gigsandtours.com.

The 'Music Played By Humans - The Tour 2021' dates are:

June 2, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

June 4, Newcastle Utilita Arena

June 5, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

June 7, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

June 8, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

June 9, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

June 11, Leeds First Direct Arena

June 12, Manchester AO Arena

June 15, Aberdeen P&J Live Arena

June 16, Glasgow The SSE Hydro

June 18, Birmingham Utilita Arena

June 21, Belfast SSE Arena

June 22, Dublin 3Arena

June 24, London The O2

June 25, London The O2