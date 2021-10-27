Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith are reportedly collaborating on festive single 'How Christmas Is Supposed To Be'.

The Take That star - who teamed up with the actress and singer on his 'Crooner Sessions' on Instagram - is said to have recorded the original track for his upcoming Christmas album, and the pair could be in the running for the coveted seasonal number one spot.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "He knows Sheridan's voice is outstanding and after she sang with him on his 'Crooner Sessions' he knew he wanted to work with her again.

"They sounded great together and then this song came along, which seemed perfect. Sheridan jumped at the chance and the result is gorgeous.

"Everyone who has heard it thinks they could have a Christmas Number One. It is a really uplifting, punchy pop song, a great one to have a singalong to."

And the pair - who covered Lionel Richie and Diana Ross' 1981 track 'Endless Love' for Gary's Instagram session - are hoping they'll be able to perform they new song live in the future.

The source added: "Gary and Sheridan are so proud of it and hope they'll be able to perform it together live."

Gary, 50, is expected to announce his Christmas album in the coming days, after seeing artists like Michael Buble and former Take That bandmate Robbie Williams have success during the festive season.

An insider recently said: "“Gary has seen the likes of Michael Buble and Robbie Williams enjoy success at Christmas and wants a piece of the action.

“After such a rough couple of years for us all, he’s keen to pull it out the bag for his fans and end 2021 on a high. As well as his tour with Leona, Gary is releasing his own wine range and this album — it really will be like Christmas has come early.”