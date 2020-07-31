Garth Brooks has revealed his youngest daughter had coronavirus, as he says he's worried about the possible long-term effects of the illness.
The country music superstar has revealed his 24-year-old daughter Allie contracted the potentially-deadly virus, after having previously admitting there was a chance his camp was exposed to the virus earlier this month.
Speaking during a press conference, Garth - who has Allie, as well as 28-year-old Taylor and 26-year-old August with his ex-wife Sandy Mahl - said: ''As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future, so you just watch over them. You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that.''
The 'Friends in Low Places' singer said his daughter suffered from a sore throat while dealing with the illness, but is doing fine now.
However, Garth is worried about the possible long-term effects of the virus, as he urged other families to ''follow the guidelines'' set out by the government to keep people save amid the pandemic.
He added: ''As parents like you, like me, all you do is pray your knee bones off and hopefully following the guidelines so hopefully your family doesn't have to experience this.''
Garth and his family were all tested after Allie's positive diagnosis, but they thankfully came back negative.
The news comes after the singer and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, spoke out earlier in the month about possibly being exposed to COVID-19, and postponed their virtual Facebook concert.
They said in a statement: ''Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood's July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks. While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus.
''To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern. (sic)''
