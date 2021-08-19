Garth Brooks has cancelled the remainder of his stadium tour owing to the "new wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

The country musician has insisted he must "do my part" to protect his fans and crew as the Delta variant of the virus remains a threat.

He said in a statement: "In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realise we are still in the fight and I must do my part."

The shows affected were due to take place on September 18 in Cincinnati; September 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina; October 2 in Baltimore; October 9 in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and July 31s in Nashville.

The 59-year-old star hopes that he will be able to reschedule the gigs next year.

He added: “With a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us."

His world tour kicked off again last month at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, and he managed to play further concerts in Salt Lake Cit, Wyoming, Kansas City, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Before his Kansas City gig, Garth encouraged his fans to wear face masks and keep their distance in the venue.

He said: “Follow all the rules, make your own rules up too. You can’t be safe enough. You can’t be cautious enough. Keep your space. Keep your distance.

“Please feel free to wear the masks at the concert. Nobody is going to look at you strange, I promise."

And the 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker even had a vaccination clinic on-site at the city's Arrowhead Stadium, and Kansas City Health Department revealed 35 gig-goers got vaccinated there.

In a previous statement, Garth had admitted: “It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule.

“We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”