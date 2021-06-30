Garrett Hedlund will star alongside Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn in 'The Marsh King's Daughter'.
Garrett Hedlund has joined the cast of 'The Marsh King's Daughter'.
The 36-year-old actor will star in the thriller with Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn based on Karen Dionne's book of the same name.
The story follows Helena (Ridley), who lives a seemingly normal life with her husband and young daughter but is hiding a dark secret – that her father (Mendelsohn) is the infamous 'Marsh King', who kept Helena and her mother captive in the wilderness for years.
Helena is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison. Knowing that he will hunt for her and her family, she must find the strength to confront her past and the man she once idolised.
Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith have adapted the screenplay with the latter also producing with Black Bear Pictures' Teddy Schwarzman and Keith Redmon for Anonymous Content. Michael Heimler, Cliff Roberts and Charles Miller are executive producing the project.
Garrett was recently cast in the horror thriller 'The Bride' alongside Nathalie Emmanuel.
The motion picture is inspired by Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' and tells the story of a young woman who is courted and swept off her feet, only to discover that a gothic conspiracy is afoot.
According to Deadline, film bosses see a potential franchise developing from the film and have fast-tracked the project to begin production at the end of this summer.
Jessica M. Thompson will direct the flick and is making revisions to Blair Butler's script while Emile Gladstone is serving as a producer on the film.
