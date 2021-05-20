Artist:
Song title: Wolves
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Rock

Set to unveil their seventh studio album 'No Gods No Masters' this summer, Garbage have arrived with another music video - this time for their hard-hitting new song 'Wolves'.

The song comes after the previously released single 'The Men Who Rule the World' with the mixed media style animated video following in a similar vein. It's a break-up song that admits the faults of the storyteller, which rather balances out the rest of the album which largely stands as a critique of internalised misogyny and racism in society.

"In the past I have hurt so many people in my life, both knowingly and unknowingly", lead singer Shirley Manson said of the song. "But when you’re young and in self-survival mode, much like a baby rattlesnake, you have no idea how strong your venom is. But it has the power to kill. Meanwhile you’re just out there having fun. This song is an ode to that idea of: Who are you going to be as a person? Are you going to be a force of harm or are you going to try to do good in the world? A song about the struggle that exists inside ourselves as humans."

A deluxe rendition of the 'No Gods No Masters' is set to feature collaborations with Brody Dalle of The Distillers, Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups, and John Doe and Exene Cervenka of X. It also features Garbage's 2013 cover of Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen's 'Because The Night' with Screaming Females, as well as a cover of David Bowie's 'Starman'.

'No Gods No Masters' is set to be released on June 11th 2021 through Stunvolume and Infectious Music. 

