Shirley Manson is well known for her vocal political views, and she takes no prisoners with Garbage's latest single 'The Men Who Rule The World' - the first track from the band's upcoming seventh studio album 'No Gods No Masters'.
The song is a strong feminist number with unambiguous lyrics that scream injustice: i.e. "The men who rule the world / Have made a f***ing mess". The accompanying video features collage-esque images of various historical male figures including King Charles II, King John and King George II; as well as phallic obelisks; incendiary words like "MONEY", "WHORES", "CRIME", "HATE", "VIOLATOR", "DESTROY"; and references to the Ku Klux Klan, 50s sexist sentiments, police brutality, Donald Trump and the 1927 film Metropolis. It's not hard to see that Garbage may have a point.
"This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins", the band said in a statement. "It was our way of trying to make sense of how f***ing nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time."
The new album comes five years after the release of 'Strange Little Birds', and will be followed by arena shows with support from Alanis Morissette and Blondie later in the year.
'No Gods No Masters' will be released on June 11th 2021 through Stunvolume and Infectious Music.
