Garbage are always “quite surprised” by good reviews.

The ‘Only Happy When it Rains’ hitmakers “expect the worst” when they release new material so any positive comments are always much welcomed.

Singer Shirley Manson said: “To be perfectly frank, we’ve reached a point in our career where we just accept the worst.

“We are always quite surprised when we get a positive reaction. It’s not something we really expect or are accustomed to.”

This year, the group marked the 20th anniversary of their ‘Beautiful Garbage’ LP with a re-release and Shirley recalled thinking her career was over after the record first came out and “died on the vine”.

She said: “I honestly thought that was the end of my career and that we were never going to recover.

“It took a long time for us as a band to regain our equilibrium and our confidence and our joy.

“Joy is of monumental importance when you’re an artist, particularly in an industry that has become so hard.

“So to realise that you’ve regained something at this late stage in your life and career feels like unexpected treasure.”

The ‘Stupid Girl’ hitmaker counts the likes of Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES amongst her friends and she is always inspired by people who want to “shake the tree”.

She told Classic Rock magazine: “All musicians, whether they like it or not, are tied to each other.

“We’re all out there vying with each other for the connection of an audience and that puts you all in the same swimming pool.

“And when you’re all in the sae pool, you’re going to brush up against one another.

“I’m inspired by anyone who’s willing to push up against the status quo and try and shake the tree.

“I do not want to go to my grave feeling like I’ve watched all this injustice unfold in front of me and never having raised my voice.”