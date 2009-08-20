Scooby Doo: First Frights - Character Reveal, first look at the game

Fred and Velma Character Reveals

Scooby Doo: First Frights is a hair-raising action adventure game that lets you take on the role of a young Scooby Doo as well as teenage versions of the newly formed Mystery, Inc. to solve their very first cases. Due for release alongside the Warner Premiere DVD, Scooby Doo: First Frights.

You can expect teeth-chattering suspense, as well as all the trademark Scooby Doo charm and classic Shaggy humour in this family title that is full of fun.

Formats: Wii, DS and PS2 Genre:) Action/adventure Release date: Sept '09 Age rating:) 7+ Price: Wii - Â£29.99, DS - Â£29.99, PS2 - Â£19.99