Electronic Arts Inc. has reveal top-selling franchise from EA SPORTS will redefine player authenticity when FIFA 11 launches on the PlayStationÂ©3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360Â© videogame and entertainment system.

FIFA 11 reinvents player authenticity - on and off the ball - for every player and at every position on the pitch with Personality+, an all-new feature that sees individual abilities reflected in game, enabling clear differentiation for every player."Personality+ is the evolution of individual distinctiveness that sees a footballer's abilities on the pitch mirrored authentically in our game, creating individual personalities in FIFA 11," said Executive Producer Kaz Makita. "We have reached a level of sophistication within our game engine where footballers in our game will behave and perform as true individuals."

Personality+ distinguishes individual footballers from one another by utilising a database that evaluates and grades each player's skill-set over 36 attributes and 57 traits. The EA SPORTS FIFA franchise utilises a network of 1700 scouts, editors and reviewers positioned around the world to evaluate each player, creating one of the world's most comprehensive databases to drive its market-leading football engine. Personality+ plus will be integrated everywhere in-game. Elite players are now empowered to showcase their world class skills. Real Madrid's Kaka will deliver crisp, creative passes. Barcelona's Andres Iniesta will utilise tighter turns and close control to dribble through defenses. Manchester United's Wayne Rooney will hold off defenders and strike shots from distance with pace, and top-flight defenders like Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus will anticipate, predict and react to offensive players to win back possession.

New body types and player models will further distinguish each player on the pitch. In addition, goalkeepers have also been injected with Personality+. The real-life personality of the keeper, whether acrobatic or traditional, will dictate his style in game. Dive attributes will determine the keepers with the ability to reach for further shots while reflex attributes determine reaction times, so a keeper like Petr Cech of Chelsea FC will be able to showcase world-class skills.

FIFA 11 introduces new Pro Passing where pass accuracy is determined by a gamer's ability on the control pad, and player skill, situation and urgency on the pitch, yielding a deeply rewarding passing system. Poor decisions or over/under striking the ball will mean error-prone outcomes. New types of passes such as swerve passes will enable players to make a safer and more effective play.

Building on FIFA 10 gameplay that won 50 sports game of the year awards, FIFA 11 continues to listen to its growing legion of FIFA fans around the world to refine gameplay in ways that matter most to fans.

Visit http://www.facebook.com/easportsfifa to join the FIFA group to express feedback directly to game developers and receive exclusive content.