Game Preview of Rockstar Games Beaterator on Sony PSP (PlayStationPortable)

Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce a September 29 and October 2, 2009 release date in North America and Europe, respectively, for Beaterator, presented by Rockstar Games and Timbaland. Developed by Rockstar Leeds, the studio behind Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, Beaterator will be available for the PSP (PlayStationPortable) system and PlayStationNetwork. "Beaterator is a very natural progression for us," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "Music is incredibly important to us here at Rockstar, and we believe that there are many people out there who share that passion and will be excited about creating music of their own." "I've worked closely with Rockstar Games to make something completely unique," said Timbaland. "Beaterator is like taking my music studio and turning it into a suite of tools anyone can use. We can't wait to hear the beats people make and share with the world."