Highly Anticipated Persistent Online Multiplayer Game Coming to PC from industry veteran David Jones, creator of Lemming's, Grand Theft Auto 1&2 and Crackdown in 2010.

Electronic Arts Inc. and Realtime Worlds, Inc. announced today that they have entered an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for North America and Europe that will bring the highly anticipated All Points BulletinT (APB) to PC. Founded by industry veteran David Jones, creator of Lemming's, Grand Theft Auto 1&2 and Crackdown, Realtime Worlds' latest project takes the universal theme of Criminals and Enforcement and brings it to a persistent, open world multiplayer setting in a modern, crime-ridden city.

"After a few years of quietly working on APB I'm extremely excited to be able to show it publically for the first time" said David Jones, Founder and Creative Director of Realtime Worlds. "To also be able to announce our marketing and distribution agreement with EA Partners at the same time is the cream on top. It's very evident that EA Partners are clearly in-sync with our vision for APB and between us we aim to ensure gamers understand why it's unique, and share our excitement"