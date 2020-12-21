Gal Gadot has hinted that she would be keen on a crossover between 'Wonder Woman' and Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' in the DC Extended Universe.
Gal Gadot has teased a crossover between 'Wonder Woman' and 'Black Adam'.
The 35-year-old actress reprises her role as the iconic superhero in 'Wonder Woman 1984' and revealed she would be keen to team up with Dwayne Johnson's alter ego in the DC Extended Universe.
Gal said: "I think that first of all, let's give 'Black Adam' the respect of 'Black Adam'. I don't want to come and steal anybody's thunder. It's The Rock, come on, I can't steal his thunder. But maybe in the future, who knows."
Gadot is starring with Johnson and Ryan Reynolds on the upcoming Netflix project 'Red Notice' and admits that she enjoyed reuniting with her co-stars after working with them on previous projects.
She explained: "I adored both of them, and I loved working with them. I've worked with both of them before, I worked with Ryan on a film called 'Criminal'... and (Johnson and I) did 'Fast & Furious' together. It was so great, and it was so nice to be back together and to create something new."
Gal played the role of Gisele Yashar in three 'Fast & Furious' movies and admits there are no plans for her character to make a return to the franchise, especially after her apparent death in 'Fast & Furious 6'.
Asked about returning to the franchise, Gal told MTV News: "Oh wow, I don't know. I have no idea. Right now it's not on my to-do list."
Gadot recently revealed that she and 'Wonder Woman 1984' co-star Kristen Wiig – who plays the villainous Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah – would soak themselves in salt baths to rejuvenate their aching muscles on the set of the movie.
She said: "We were both like, 'How tired are you right now?' [And both of us would say], 'Oh I’m so tired, I'm still recovering from yesterday.' Each of us, not together, had so many salt baths, because we were aching."
